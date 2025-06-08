How to jump in Mario Kart World You'll need to be brave and try routes that don't look safe, and that means learning to jump in Mario Kart World.

There are so many different techniques in Mario Kart World that it is easy to forget some of the basics. Jumping is a key tactic in the game, and taking advantage of it will net you wins that may otherwise have been losses.

There are a couple of ways to jump in Mario Kart World, with the first being the basic Jump Boost. To do this, press the R button as you go over a ramp. This will give you a little speed boost and allow you to do a trick. It's a great way to slowly add some flair to your run while not losing any speed against the rest of the pack.

The next method is the Charge Jump. If you hold the A button and then the R button and drive in a straight line, you will create sparks under your wheels. After that, tilt the left thumbstick in the direction you wish to jump and then release R, and this will cause you to do a small jump in that direction.

The Charge Jump can be used to hop up onto rails to go for a Rail Ride, and both a Jump Boost and a Charge Boost can be used to hop up onto a wall and go for a short wall ride. You do need to be careful about your angle there, as come at the wall too directly, and you'll bounce off it and lose speed.

You can also get an item called the Feather that will give you a pretty big boost in the air when you use it. This can be used to avoid items on the track that have been placed by other drivers to trip you up. Practice on all the courses will allow you to tie these techniques together into long runs of jumps, grinds, wall rides, and boosts that allow you to pick apparently impossible routes and leave your opponents in the dust.

