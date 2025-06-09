Baby Steps is a bizarre hike through surreal nonsense

Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy was a strange game, and it feels stupid to just put it that way, but that’s what it was. You played as a human torso protruding from a large pot, using a sledgehammer to try and climb a mountain. All the while, a disembodied voice tried to cheer you on with motivational, philosophical rambling. The whole thing felt like an elaborate bit, but was actually quite sincere and ended up a success. Sometimes people show up for the weird things. What could possibly follow that up?

The answer is Baby Steps, published by Devolver Digital and featuring the talents of Foddy, alongside Gabe Cuzzillo and Maxi Boch. It’s like a souped up Getting Over It, with a bigger scope, a story with characters, and lord knows what else because I only played a demo for an hour or so. The well certainly goes deep on this one, I can tell you that much.

Source: Devolver Digital

Baby Steps is about Nate, described by the very creators of the game as an “unemployed failson.” His parents, arguing off-screen, yell for Nate to come to a family meeting. Nate’s too busy staring at a recreation of the Netflix “are you still watching?” screen, lit bong on a coffee table and all kinds of other clutter forming a nest of wallowing. Nate, wearing only a dirty, gray onesie, is seemingly sucked into his TV and spit out in a strange world, largely covered in sticks and mud. The ruins of an abandoned carnival are spread about the muck, and a lone mountain beckons in the distance.

Unsure of what to do, Nate decides to take a step forward and immediately falls flat on his face.

Source: Devolver Digital

That’s the part you expect, of course, if you knew what you were getting into ahead of booting Baby Steps. This is the weird mechanics part. Instead of just walking, there’s a whole process. Pull a trigger to lift a foot, position the leg with the analog stick, then release the trigger to plant the foot. Push forward without moving the foot and you’ll fall. Move the leg in an unnatural position and you’ll fall. Go too fast or lose your rhythm, and you’ll probably fall. It’s funny for a minute, but the challenge of keeping a pace and navigating the terrain feels more appealing than the bit.

During the demo, as I trekked towards the mountain, the hints of a story appeared. A strange character showed up and attempted to befriend Nate, while Nate did whatever he possibly could to get out of the interactions, regardless of how bad he made himself look. Nate clearly has some issues to work out, and that gives the Baby Steps title an obvious double meaning. Seeing how that plays out will definitely be a solid motivator in journeying beyond the demo. For now, I can confirm it involves pee jokes. Like more then one.

Source: Devolver Digital

The demo cut me off as I made my way towards the mountain, but I was able to go back out and explore. That included finding a silly hat on top of a submerged circus carousel I could struggle to retrieve, and I did! There was a sidequest (I think) involving a cup I couldn’t find, and I fell down a huge path of mud into a pit, triggering a hidden cutscene well off the beaten path. So there’s a lot to uncover in Baby Steps well outside the bounds of the main goal.

Because of the wacky mechanics, exploring the open space was definitely tough work, and I found myself wondering if the appeal of finding hidden content would provide consistent motivation for trudging around big, open areas and falling around with no clear goals in mind. But I will say the hidden scene I found was a riot, so it certainly felt worthwhile at that moment. Not sure about the cup thing; jury’s still out there.

We’ll all find out together when Baby Steps releases on September 8, 2025. And in the meantime if you think this sounds like the kind of thing you need to check out for yourself to understand (it is), the demo is live on Steam as part of Next Fest.