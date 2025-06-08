How to get a starting boost in Mario Kart World Don't miss out on the best possible start to your race.

If you plan on winning tough races against good drivers in Mario Kart World, you can't just rely on a blue shell showing up at the right time; you will need to get every advantage that you can in your hunt for first place. This is how to get the perfect boosted start to every race, every time.

The starting boost in Mario Kart World is a little different than you might think, and there are actually three different levels of starting boost that you can get. Obviously, we want to aim for the highest level for the fastest start to the race, but let's run through all three so you understand the mechanic fully.

Just like many other games in the genre, you will need to hit the accelerate or go button (A on your Switch controller) at a certain time during the countdown at the start of the race. Doing so will give you a boost, but how much of a boost you receive will depend on exactly when you hit the button.

The easiest way to do this is to break the countdown down into further sections, so it's time for the classic "banana" counting method. Wait for the countdown to start and for the number 3 to appear on the screen, then start counting "Three Banna, Two Banana, One Banana," as the 3, 2, and 1 appear on your screen. The important part of this is the "Two Banana" portion, as this is when you need to boost.

You want to hit the A button to start accelerating on the "BA" part of "Two Banana," if you do this, you will get the maximum boost level, and you'll know because a burst of flames will come out of your exhaust for an extended period after you start driving. If you hit it a little later, on the first "na" of Two Banana, you'll get the second tier boost, and then if you hit it at the last "na" of Two Banana, you get the lowest tier of boost. The lower the tier, the shorter the flame burst.

You can find a video above from Shacknews head honcho and known F-Zero addict Asif Khan demonstrating the technique you need to nail that starting boost.

