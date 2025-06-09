New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Apple WWDC 25 keynote here

Take a look at Apple's hardware and software announcements from its WWDC 2025 keynote.
Apple’s Wordwide Developer Conference 2025 is taking place today where the company will show off what it’s been working on. Anticipate news on both a hardware and software front from today’s WWDC 25. You can watch the keynote right here on Shacknews.

The Apple WWDC 2025 keynote will start at on June 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. Apple will be streaming the keynote on its YouTube channel where viewers will get to see all of the announcements ahead of the week-long event.

Apple is rather tight-lipped about what it will be showing during its WWDC 25 keynote. However, you can find all of the highlights from the show over on our Apple page. So stay tuned to see what hardware and software is on the way.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

