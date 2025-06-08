Invincible VS brings another hero-driven tag fighter in 2026 Invincible VS is a 3v3 tag fighter set in Robert Kirkman's iconic hero universe coming in 2026.

It would seem that Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls wasn’t the only hero-centric tag fighter getting a reveal this weekend. Skybound Studios and Quarter Up revealed Invincible VS this week. It’s a 3v3 tag fighter set in the Invincible universe that set the characters therein against each other in bloody battle.

Skybound Studios and Quarter Up revealed Invincible VS during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 presentation. The game will feature a variety of characters from Robert Kirkman’s universe, including Omni-Man, Invincible, Atom Eve, Bulletproof, and Lucan.

Quarter Up is composed of some developers that once worked at Double Helix on Killer Instinct, and with one of the most popular current IPs in its hands, it will be interested to see what else Invincible VS has in store. Stay tuned to the Skybound topic for more updates and coverage.