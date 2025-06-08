The Outer Worlds 2 will have a Fallout-style in-game radio Get ready to listen to unique music and reactive commentary about your actions in the world.

The Outer Worlds 2 received an in-depth look today as part of The Outer World 2 Direct. During that deep dive, Obsidian revealed that there would be a Fallout-style radio in the game inspired by the one in Fallout: New Vegas.

The Outer Worlds 2 will have three radio stations for players to listen to, and each station could have up to 20 unique songs. Each station will represent one of the three factions, and player actions in relation to those factions could lead to unique commentary on the radio. Speaking about the radio, Game Director at Obsidian, Brandon Adler, stated that, “One of my favorite things from Fallout: New Vegas is the radio system. It was just iconic for me, and I wanted to make sure that The Outer Worlds 2 had that.”

Fans of the Fallout franchise will be happy to hear about this not-so-tiny detail that can bring a lot of atmosphere to the player experience. We’ll have to see how well Obsidian pulls this off, but they did make Fallout: New Vegas, which should bode well for the radio in The Outer Worlds 2.

