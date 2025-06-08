Keeper is a new game by Double Fine coming this October
The trailer showed off a giant walking lighthouse in a bizarre world with a helpful bird ally.
Double Fine is back with a brand new game called Keeper. The trailer, which was revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2025, gave us a look at another world that could only be from the mind of Tim Schafer. The trailer showed a lighthouse coming to life, walking around a wacky world, with a bird helping it solve puzzles. Keeper is set to release on October 17, 2025.
Read over our Xbox Games Showcase 2025 page to see other highlights from the presentation.
From The Chatty
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Keeper is a new game by Double Fine coming this October