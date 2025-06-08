Keeper is a new game by Double Fine coming this October The trailer showed off a giant walking lighthouse in a bizarre world with a helpful bird ally.

Double Fine is back with a brand new game called Keeper. The trailer, which was revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2025, gave us a look at another world that could only be from the mind of Tim Schafer. The trailer showed a lighthouse coming to life, walking around a wacky world, with a bird helping it solve puzzles. Keeper is set to release on October 17, 2025.

