Keeper is a new game by Double Fine coming this October

The trailer showed off a giant walking lighthouse in a bizarre world with a helpful bird ally.
Sam Chandler
Double Fine is back with a brand new game called Keeper. The trailer, which was revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2025, gave us a look at another world that could only be from the mind of Tim Schafer. The trailer showed a lighthouse coming to life, walking around a wacky world, with a bird helping it solve puzzles. Keeper is set to release on October 17, 2025.

Read over our Xbox Games Showcase 2025 page to see other highlights from the presentation.

