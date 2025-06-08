Aphelion revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2025 Don't Nod revealed its latest game at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025.

Don’t Nod revealed it’s next game at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025. Aphelion was revealed with a trailer that is sure to leave fans wanting more information about what they just saw.

The trailer kicks off with Aarya, one of two characters shown in the teaser, piloting a space craft that is plummeting to the ground. It crashes, but Aarya is fine. The next minute or so shows off in-engine footage which reveals a game that has serious action-adventure vibes. During the trailer, Aarya is looking for someone named Thomas, who we get to see near the end, as well as something that makes Thomas feel very uneasy. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of information on what Aphelion is, or when we can expect to see it released.

A press release had this to say:

“Aphelion is a game we’re very passionate about, something we’re really pushing ourselves creatively on. We’re excited to share more of DON’T NOD’s first human story in space, and to be able to do it in collaboration with the European Space Agency is incredibly exciting and special for us,” says Florent Guillaume, Aphelion’s Creative Director.

