Aphelion revealed at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Don't Nod revealed its latest game at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025.
Don’t Nod revealed it’s next game at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025. Aphelion was revealed with a trailer that is sure to leave fans wanting more information about what they just saw.

The trailer kicks off with Aarya, one of two characters shown in the teaser, piloting a space craft that is plummeting to the ground. It crashes, but Aarya is fine. The next minute or so shows off in-engine footage which reveals a game that has serious action-adventure vibes. During the trailer, Aarya is looking for someone named Thomas, who we get to see near the end, as well as something that makes Thomas feel very uneasy. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of information on what Aphelion is, or when we can expect to see it released.

A press release had this to say: 

You can follow all of our coverage using the Summer Games Fest 2025 topic on Shacknews.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

