Grounded 2 announced for Game Preview release in July 2025 Obsidian Entertainment is taking our tiny teens to a city park for all new experiences in its sandbox survival sequel.

Grounded was a very odd and interestingly different thing from Obsidian Entertainment that ran in early access on Xbox’s Preview program before launching in 2022 to quite a bit of love. Now, it’s getting a sequel, and that sequel will be hitting the same Xbox Preview program in July 2025, and this time we’re going to be trying to survive the perils of a public park.

Grounded 2 was revealed by Obsidian Entertainment during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 presentation this weekend. It will be coming to the Xbox Preview program on July 29, 2025. It may also be coming to Steam Early Access the same day.

We very much liked the first Grounded. It was a great multiplayer “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” survival game. The second looks like it’s going to be even better with ant mounts, new terrifying miniature encounters, and fascinating new locals, including a wintery ice cream area.

With that early access preview right around the corner, stay tuned for more news on Grounded 2 on the Obsidian Entertainment topic.