New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Grounded 2 announced for Game Preview release in July 2025

Obsidian Entertainment is taking our tiny teens to a city park for all new experiences in its sandbox survival sequel.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Xbox
1

Grounded was a very odd and interestingly different thing from Obsidian Entertainment that ran in early access on Xbox’s Preview program before launching in 2022 to quite a bit of love. Now, it’s getting a sequel, and that sequel will be hitting the same Xbox Preview program in July 2025, and this time we’re going to be trying to survive the perils of a public park.

Grounded 2 was revealed by Obsidian Entertainment during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 presentation this weekend. It will be coming to the Xbox Preview program on July 29, 2025. It may also be coming to Steam Early Access the same day.

We very much liked the first Grounded. It was a great multiplayer “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” survival game. The second looks like it’s going to be even better with ant mounts, new terrifying miniature encounters, and fascinating new locals, including a wintery ice cream area.

With that early access preview right around the corner, stay tuned for more news on Grounded 2 on the Obsidian Entertainment topic.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola