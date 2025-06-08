New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Clockwork Revolution gets an in-depth, time-jumping trailer

The new game by inXile looks to be an action-packed RPG with weapon customization, dialog options, and time manipulation.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

First revealed in 2023, inXile’s Clockwork Revolution RPG got a brand new trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025. The trailer showed off the character customization, weapon crafting, dialogue options, and a time-twisting mechanic that lets players jump through time and reclaim bullets. Take a look at the trailer.

There’s still no release date for Clockwork Revolution, but stay tuned for more info. Check out our Xbox Games Showcase 2025 page to see what else Xbox revealed this season.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

