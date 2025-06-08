Clockwork Revolution gets an in-depth, time-jumping trailer The new game by inXile looks to be an action-packed RPG with weapon customization, dialog options, and time manipulation.

First revealed in 2023, inXile’s Clockwork Revolution RPG got a brand new trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025. The trailer showed off the character customization, weapon crafting, dialogue options, and a time-twisting mechanic that lets players jump through time and reclaim bullets. Take a look at the trailer.

There’s still no release date for Clockwork Revolution, but stay tuned for more info. Check out our Xbox Games Showcase 2025 page to see what else Xbox revealed this season.