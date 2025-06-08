The Outer Worlds 2 gets October 2025 release date Obsidian Entertainment's sequel to its much-beloved sci-fi RPG is coming around Halloween this year.

Obsidian Entertainment has been making The Outer Worlds 2 for quite some time, and soon, we’ll be able to jump into new corporate-driven sci-fi RPG hijinks. It finally got a release date this weekend, and we won’t be waiting too much longer to check it out. It’s coming in October 2025.

Obsidian Entertainment revealed the release date for The Outer Worlds 2 during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 presentation this weekend. It was there that we learned Obsidian Entertainment plans to launch The Outer Worlds 2 on Xbox Series S/X, PS5, PC, and Game Pass on October 29, 2025.

We got to see a variety of what looks like souped up shooter gameplay featuring all sorts of fun weapons, including cryo weapons to freeze enemies for breaking, and a shrink ray to make them nice and small for stomping.

With that release date set, we won’t waiting too much longer to see for ourselves, so stay tuned to our The Outer Worlds 2 topic for more details and coverage.