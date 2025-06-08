New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Outer Worlds 2 gets October 2025 release date

Obsidian Entertainment's sequel to its much-beloved sci-fi RPG is coming around Halloween this year.
TJ Denzer
Image via Xbox
1

Obsidian Entertainment has been making The Outer Worlds 2 for quite some time, and soon, we’ll be able to jump into new corporate-driven sci-fi RPG hijinks. It finally got a release date this weekend, and we won’t be waiting too much longer to check it out. It’s coming in October 2025.

Obsidian Entertainment revealed the release date for The Outer Worlds 2 during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 presentation this weekend. It was there that we learned Obsidian Entertainment plans to launch The Outer Worlds 2 on Xbox Series S/X, PS5, PC, and Game Pass on October 29, 2025.

We got to see a variety of what looks like souped up shooter gameplay featuring all sorts of fun weapons, including cryo weapons to freeze enemies for breaking, and a shrink ray to make them nice and small for stomping.

With that release date set, we won’t waiting too much longer to see for ourselves, so stay tuned to our The Outer Worlds 2 topic for more details and coverage.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

