ROG Xbox Ally X revealed at Xbox Games Showcase Here comes Xbox with a handheld device.

Xbox announced its handheld device at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 today. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X were both revealed with a holiday 2025 release date.

The two devices revealed by Xbox will offer two different options for anyone who is interested in his handheld.

ROG Xbox Ally X: AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme | 24GB Memory | 1TB Storage

ROG Xbox Ally: AMD Ryzen Z2A | 16 GB Memory | 512 GB Storage

Xbox didn’t give many details about their upcoming devices, but we expect to see and hare more in the lead up to the launch this December. Stick with Shacknews for more Summer Game Fest 2025 coverage.