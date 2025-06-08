New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ROG Xbox Ally X revealed at Xbox Games Showcase

Here comes Xbox with a handheld device.
Bill Lavoy
1

Xbox announced its handheld device at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 today. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X were both revealed with a holiday 2025 release date.

The two devices revealed by Xbox will offer two different options for anyone who is interested in his handheld.

  • ROG Xbox Ally X: AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme | 24GB Memory | 1TB Storage
  • ROG Xbox Ally: AMD Ryzen Z2A | 16 GB Memory | 512 GB Storage

Xbox didn’t give many details about their upcoming devices, but we expect to see and hare more in the lead up to the launch this December. Stick with Shacknews for more Summer Game Fest 2025 coverage.

Managing Editor
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

