Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy revealed with cinematic trailer
A new entry in the story-driven series was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025.
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is a new entry in the intense series of games developed by Asobo Studio. The game was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 with an intriguing cinematic trailer showing a new heroine. Check it out.
