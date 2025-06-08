New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy revealed with cinematic trailer

A new entry in the story-driven series was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025.
Sam Chandler
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is a new entry in the intense series of games developed by Asobo Studio. The game was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 with an intriguing cinematic trailer showing a new heroine. Check it out.

Read more on our Xbox Games Showcase 2025 page.

