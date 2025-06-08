Deadpool VR is a perfect fit for the Merc with a Mouth

One of the sillier reveals from this year’s Summer Game Fest 2025 was Deadpool VR, with the iconic antihero making jokes about the VR medium and referencing Insomniac’s Spider-Man series in the announcement trailer. I got to strap on a Meta Quest 3 headset at Summer Game Fest Play Days and step into the tight red and black suit of Deadpool, and had a bloody good time tearing enemies up while listening to the character ramble.

It wouldn’t be a Deadpool story if the character wasn’t hyper self-aware, and Deadpool VR delivers. Wade Wilson remarks about being in a video game titled after himself, criticizes gameplay mechanics, and thanks the developers. It’s all very tongue-in-cheek, and is funny to listen to while extreme violence plays out on screen. I didn’t mind Neil Patrick Harris’ performance as Deadpool, even though it sounds like he’s doing his best Ryan Reynolds impression.



Source: Meta

Deadpool VR has a free flowing movement system where you can use the analog sticks to walk around open spaces and turn your head. There’s jumping, wallrunning, and other fast movements that may cause sickness for players more sensitive to VR, but I felt fine during the entirety of my demo. There are three different VR comfortability settings to choose from when starting the game.

The combat in Deadpool VR is where I had the most fun during my demo. Wade is equipped with dual pistols and twin swords, which you can grab from your belt and back, respectively. It’s satisfying to walk into a room and light it up with gunfire, or pin an enemy to a wall by throwing your sword at them. I got into a great rhythm where I was unloading my guns on enemies, throwing the empty guns at them so that they’d come back to me reloaded, and using my sword to block any incoming melee attacks. I also got to use a submachine gun, assault rifle, and sniper rifle during my demo.



Source: Meta

Deadpool VR is, appropriately, very violent. Not only does blood pour from enemies when you shoot and dismember them, but there are finisher animations that see Deadpool stomping on their heads, with brain matter spilling onto the floor. In one cinematic sequence, blood spurted from my arms as they were cut off, and I watched them slowly reform and grow back thanks to Deadpool’s regenerative powers.

Deadpool VR is set up to be the next big superhero adaptation from Meta, following last year’s excellent Batman: Arkham Shadow. Stay tuned for more impressions on games we saw at Summer Game Fest 2025.