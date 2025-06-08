Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds feels different enough to stand out from Mario Kart World

Whenever the Shacknews staff hasn't been covering Summer Game Fest, we've all been diving into the Nintendo Switch 2. Most of that time has been spent in Mario Kart Worlds, which is looking like it'll be the easy favorite for Best Racing Game when December rolls around. However, Sonic the Hedgehog isn't about to put his car into park. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is proving to be a wildly fun kart racer in its own right, introducing its own unique mechanics that make it feel like less like it's driving down Mario Kart's highway and more like it's paving its own path across dimensions.

Shacknews was among those with the opportunity to try out Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds at this year's Summer Game Fest. While a network test was held earlier this year, this was the first opportunity to check out CrossWorlds' Grand Prix mode and the manner in which it's formatted makes it different from any Sonic Racing title to date.



Source: Sega

Grand Prix feels traditional in many ways, from collecting rings to pick up speed and grabbing items to go on the offensive against other racers. However, things start to feel different for every race's second lap. While each track has its own environments, hazards, and layouts worth memorizing, the second lap will always have the race leader picking between a pair of alternate worlds, which the racers will then visit via a Travel Ring, similar to what's done in the blockbuster Sonic movies. Depending on where the Travel Ring goes, strategies could change in an instant, as some locales require air travel across fire dragon-infested skies, others offer forking paths through roaring rapids, and some (like a casino-themed stage filled with dangerous chip stacks) are packed with road hazards. When the race goes back to its original destination for the final lap, things could pick up considerably depending on the track. There was a prehistoric museum-themed track, for example, where the final lap had the exhibits come to life and lunge at any passing cars.

The Grand Prix also comes together for the fourth and final race, which is a relay of the previous three tracks. After completing a lap of the circuit's first track, a Travel Ring will move everyone to the second track, and then to the third. This is an especially fun way to decide who deserves to come out of a GP on top, something the game's designers are reinforcing by rewarding the winner of the last race with additional points.

The Sonic racers take winning seriously, as evidenced by the new Rival feature. Each character will have a rival that will look to keep pace with them over the course of the Grand Prix. These characters will vary. Sure, Sonic can sometimes be competing with Dr. Eggman, but in my time with the game, Sonic was being chased after by Zazz, the manic baddie from Sonic Lost World. When I played as Shadow, he was similarly vexed by Omega, his former Sonic Heroes teammate. Sometimes, players will be presented with rival options. Whoever they choose, that rival will pop in with occasional dialogue to push forward their desire to best their adversary.

Races in CrossWorlds feel varied enough that Grand Prix sessions will feel fresh each time. A lot of that will be helped by the vast vehicle customization options with different bodies that fall into various categories, gadget options that can suit a racer's specific style, and even cosmetics like colors and decals. The Gadget Plate adjustment is worth paying attention to, as some selections can take up multiple slots in exchange for a greater advantage like extra boost or starting the race with a powerful item. With only an hour to play around, there wasn't much time to explore this aspect of the game.

With a robust guest character roster and even the prospect of visiting entirely different game worlds, there's a lot to feel excited about with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The Mario Kart World comparisons are going to be inevitable, but Sonic's latest kart racer honestly feels like its own animal, leaning on some traditional ideas while also going bold with its own unique gimmicks. Look for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to come to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo (both Switch and Switch 2) on Thursday, September 25.

This preview is based on an early demo played on-site at Summer Game Fest: Play Days. The final product is subject to change.