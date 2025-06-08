Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 shows off two new parks, a Ninja Turtle & a new demo Get a taste of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 starting today.

It's almost time for Tony Hawk and friends to get back to the skate park for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4. To help build the excitement further, Activision and Iron Galaxy's upcoming remake popped up at this year's Xbox Games Showcase. On top of seeing more of the arcade-style skating action that made the originals such a blast, fans were greeted with some new reveals, the biggest being that a playable demo is available today.



Source: Activision

Iron Galaxy appears to have completed work on the new remake, showing off two more original courses, both of which Shacknews had the opportunity to try out during this year's Summer Game Fest. The first is Movie Studio, which is a new Competition park set on a Hollywood backlot. Here, players can perform tricks off the various quarter-pipes and half-pipes built along the studio wall, grind along the tram tracks haphazardly placed along the ground, and knock over various catering tables en route to racking up sick combos. The other new track is Pinball, which is a giant zombie/dinosaur-themed pinball table. In Pinball, players can get boosts off turbo pads, grind on the various pinball tracks, and avoid live pinballs (and the occasional multiball) while collecting S-K-A-T-E and C-O-M-B-O letters.

This wasn't all that Iron Galaxy had to reveal this weekend. A new guest skater is joining the full game. It's Michelangelo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Stylized like the Mikey from the recent Mutant Mayhem movie, the radical reptile has his own signature voice lines. Yes, he'll say "Cowabunga" if you perform a particularly awesome trick.



Source: Activision

As for the demo, players will get a chance to play through the Foundry and College stages and select from either Tony Hawk or Rayssa Leal. However, it should be noted that those who have pre-ordered the game's Digital Deluxe Edition can rip and tear through the demo with their exclusive Doom Slayer character.

Iron Galaxy is putting a lot of effort into Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, noting that dozens of Create-A-Park pieces are being added to the game to allow players to not only craft their own stages, but also include goals and NPCs. Just be aware that Create-A-Park plays by Super Mario Maker rules, so any goals added to a custom park must be completed by the creator first before they can be submitted.

There's a little more than a month before Tony Hawk shreds again. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on July 11.