How to use GameShare on the Nintendo Switch 2 Looking to play with friends but only have one copy of the game?

Using GameShare on the Switch 2 is actually very simple, if a little limited right now. This is not a hardware solution and, instead, must be integrated on the software side. While it remains to be seen how many games are updated with this feature, this is everything you need to know about how to use GameShare.

How to use GameShare on the Nintendo Switch 2

GameShare allows you to play with other people, even if you only own one copy of the game. There are some caveats, however.

The Nintendo Switch 2 system can share compatible games with anyone who has a Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch system.

While both Switch and Switch 2 can receive a shared game, only the Switch 2 may actually share it.

While the Switch 2 can receive games both locally and via Game Chat , the Nintendo Switch 1 can only do so locally, as it does not support Game Chat.

The Nintendo Switch 1 can ONLY receive games that are compatible with that system.

Only compatible software can be used; this will not work with any or every game on the console.

Source: Shacknews

When you start a compatible game, you will see a GameShare option on the title screen. If there is no option, the game is not compatible. You will need to update it or check against the list below to see if the feature is available on the game. All the people that you wish to share the game with need to do is hit the "GameShare" button on their Home screen. As long as you are all connected locally, you can then hit Start on the Nintendo Switch 2, and everyone can play the game. If you are all on Switch 2, use Game Share to create a group, and then hit start.

GameShare compatible titles

Share locally Share online via GameChat Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Yes No Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Yes Yes Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Yes Yes 51 Worldwide Games Yes Yes Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Yes Yes Super Mario Odyssey Yes Yes

Make sure you stay with Shacknews for all your Nintendo Switch 2 guide and news needs.