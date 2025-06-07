Shack Chat: What was your favorite Summer Game Fest 2025 reveal?

Geoff Keighley's bombastic Summer Game Fest presentation is in the books. That means it's time to look at the games revealed and pick a favorite. There are a lot of games to choose from, as that show just kinda kept going, didn't it?

After working diligently to cover the myriad of announcements, the Shacknews staff has shaken off the cobwebs and picked a favorite. Here's what we've come up with.

Question: What was your favorite Summer Game Fest 2025 reveal?

Felt That: Boxing - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Puppetmaster

I normally walk out of these shows with a handful of favorites. I certainly enjoyed the Resident Evil reveal just for the shock of it all, I loved Neil Patrick Harris getting the Deadpool role for a Meta Quest VR game, I really dig the creativity of Out of Words, I'm always happy to see more from Drinkbox Studios, and I was so happy to see a new Scott Pilgrim story. We also got the reveal for a Wu-Tang game! How wild is that?

With all that said, I couldn't stop thinking about Felt That: Boxing. I've started to see more Punch-Out clones start to pop up in the indie space, especially as we drift farther away from Punch-Out Wii. I've never seen one quite like this, just the sheer visual spectacle of realistic-looking puppets hammering away at each other. Plus, there are playable Rocky montages! I don't know if this story necessarily needs the Avenue Q-style casual swearing and toilet humor, but I never knew how much I wanted a well-made Punch-Out clone made out of puppets until now.

Le Chiffre in Hitman - TJ Denzer, not bald, but still deadly

Mads Mikkelsen is on my short list of coolest people in the world and I like him in most things, but I especially liked him as Le Chiffre in 007: Casino Royale. With IO Interactive working on a James Bond game with 007: First Light, they’re getting all sorts of access to the goods that make 0007. With that in mind, color me shocked when they came out sharing that Hitman: World of Assassination and revealed that Le Chiffre from Casino Royale will be coming to our favorite sandbox assassin game as an Elusive Target and Mads Mikkelsen reprised the role. And what’s more, completing the challenge will get us a content unlock reward in First Light? Win, win, win.

Also you can play the mission for free without buying Hitman if you want to try it out and kill Chiffre without spending a dime. Fourth win.

Resident Evil 9 - Asif Khan, Requiem for a Shacknews CEO

I am excited to see a new Resident Evil game.

RE9 - Bill Lavoy, Shackmaps Overlord

It has to be Resident Evil 9 just because of the rollercoaster of emotions we all went through during the showcase. From thinking that we were getting nothing, to slowly realizing that we were seeing RE9 being revealed, to the reactions of all involved, it was a wild ride. No reveal came close to this one.

ILL - Sam Chandler, Gimme that horror

I’ve been waiting to see more about ILL for a while, so I was pretty stoked to see the trailer at Summer Game Fest 2025. It looks as grotesque as when it was first unveiled. Some weird body horror, zombie-like monsters, and guns that look like they pack a punch. Can’t wait to see more. Also, even though it wasn’t part of Geoff’s main showcase, shout out to Big Walk during Day of the Devs. That’s probably my most anticipated title.

Street Fighter 6 Year 3 Reveal - Dennis White Jr., Kenny Omega & an Ingrid return?!

Well, the hype is real with new characters and release windows for Street Fighter 6 announced today by the one and only Kenny freakin Omega! I am a big AEW fan so it’s awesome to see him in this trailer. It felt 90’s as hell to me in a good way. I thought this was the trailer I would get to see at Combo Breaker but better late than never. I’m losin hope that I’ll get Dudley in this game at this point but I am curious to see what they do with Ingrid and Alex. So in the mean time, Goodbye and Goodnight. BANG!

Mina The Hollower and more! - Steve Tyminski, More than I thought!

What was my favorite Summer Game Fest 2025 reveal? There were a few games shown off that caught my attention. I have been looking forward to Mina the Hollower from Yacht Club for quite some time. I have played it at PAX East a few times and as of now, I have played the Steam demo that is available to play.

The new Scott Pilgrim beat 'em up game looks fun. Anytime a good beat 'em up is announced, I’ll take notice. Killer Inn is a game from Square Enix that looks like a cross between the board game Clue and Among Us. Kill or be killed is the name of that game. Bandai Namco showed off a new game called Town and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree. That game feels like an anime-centric Hades which sounds fun. I played Code Vein and liked it so I could get into Code Vein 2 as well. Felt That Boxing is a game that looks like it has the same sense of humor as I do. In that regard, I have to check it out.

Looking back there were more games announced at Summer Game Fest that I want to play than I originally thought.

Scott Pilgrim EX - Donovan Erskine vs The World



Source: Tribute Games

Tribute Games working on a new Scott Pilgrim brawler was not on my bingo card, but what a pleasant surprise that was. The visuals look stunning, and I know we're in good hands with the original creator designing the story. This is the kind of game I'll make time for as soon as it comes out.

Those are our choices. What Summer Game Fest reveal stood out to you? Let us know in the comments or head over to the Official Shacknews Community Discord and talk our ears off about it. Heck, grade the whole showcase while you're at it. We won't stop you.