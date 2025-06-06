Stranger Than Heaven is a new hardboiled action adventure from the Like a Dragon devs Formerly named Project Century, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios showed us an extensive look at its next game.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios has quite a few irons in the fire for Sega, and it showed off an extensive look at one of them this week. Project Century was teased in 2024, but it was officially revealed as Stranger Than Heaven, which is a new and original action adventure from RGG Studios with a jazzy style and investigative elements to go with the action.

RGG Studios showed off Stranger Than Heaven during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2025. We got to see what looks like a detective wandering through seedy bars and city alleys in search of something. It looks like there will be martial arts combat to go with those investigations.

We still don’t know much about Stranger Than Heaven, so stay tuned for more information as it drops by following the RGG Studios topic here at Shacknews.