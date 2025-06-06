New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Stranger Than Heaven is a new hardboiled action adventure from the Like a Dragon devs

Formerly named Project Century, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios showed us an extensive look at its next game.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios
1

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios has quite a few irons in the fire for Sega, and it showed off an extensive look at one of them this week. Project Century was teased in 2024, but it was officially revealed as Stranger Than Heaven, which is a new and original action adventure from RGG Studios with a jazzy style and investigative elements to go with the action.

RGG Studios showed off Stranger Than Heaven during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2025. We got to see what looks like a detective wandering through seedy bars and city alleys in search of something. It looks like there will be martial arts combat to go with those investigations.

We still don’t know much about Stranger Than Heaven, so stay tuned for more information as it drops by following the RGG Studios topic here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola