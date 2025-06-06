Street Fighter 6 Year 3 DLC confirmed, including Sagat, C. Viper, Ingrid & Alex It would appear that Sagat will be the first character up for release in the next run of Street Fighter 6 DLC characters.

With Elena out for Street Fighter 6 and capping off the Year 2 DLC, it was high time for Capcom to reveal what’s coming next. They came correct with it at Summer Game Fest 2025, where they showed off Year 3 DLC for Street Fighter 6. World famous pro wrestler Kenny Omega was on hand to debut the characters, which included Sagat, C. Viper, Ingrid, and Alex, and it looks like Sagat will be coming first.

We got the reveal of Street Fighter 6 Year 3 during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2025. It would appear that Sagat will kick things off, because he actually appeared in gameplay during the trailer.

We also got release windows in the trailer description:

Sagat: Summer 2025

C. Viper: Autumn 2025

Alex: Early Spring 2026

Ingrid: Late Spring 2026.

For more information on Street Fighter 6 and its upcoming DLC, stay tuned to the Street Fighter 6 topic for more updates and info.