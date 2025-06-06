New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

007: Casino Royale's Le Chiffre comes to Hitman as an Elusive Target today

Get ready to hunt down Bond's nemesis from Casino Royale in any manner you see fit.
Sam Chandler
Hitman: World of Assassination has another Elusive Target for players to hunt, and this time it’s a 007 villain. Get ready to take down Le Chiffre, James Bond’s nemesis from the Casino Royale film from 2006. You can get in and hunt him today! Check out the trailer below.

Check out our Summer Game Fest 2025 page for more announcements.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

