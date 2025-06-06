007: Casino Royale's Le Chiffre comes to Hitman as an Elusive Target today Get ready to hunt down Bond's nemesis from Casino Royale in any manner you see fit.

Hitman: World of Assassination has another Elusive Target for players to hunt, and this time it’s a 007 villain. Get ready to take down Le Chiffre, James Bond’s nemesis from the Casino Royale film from 2006. You can get in and hunt him today! Check out the trailer below.

Check out our Summer Game Fest 2025 page for more announcements.