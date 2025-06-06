New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Lies of P: Overture gets surprise release today

This prequel expansion gives us more adventures with P, alongside new enemy encounters and weapons to explore.
TJ Denzer
Image via Neowiz
1

It’s been an exciting year for Neowiz as it has been preparing its expansion to Lies of P with Overture, and the expansion arrives today. That’s right, Lies of P: Overture is available today, bringing an extensive prequel journey to the beloved title, as well as new weapons, enemies, and more.

Neowiz dropped Lies of P: Overture during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest 2025 this week. It’s a full expansion (though you will need the base game to play) in which players will visit new locales and discover new weapons and equipment. You’ll need them for taking on a wide array of new enemies and bosses.

With the Lies of P: Overture expansion out today, stay tuned for more coverage and news on the expansion here at Shacknews on the Lies of P topic.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

