Lies of P: Overture gets surprise release today This prequel expansion gives us more adventures with P, alongside new enemy encounters and weapons to explore.

It’s been an exciting year for Neowiz as it has been preparing its expansion to Lies of P with Overture, and the expansion arrives today. That’s right, Lies of P: Overture is available today, bringing an extensive prequel journey to the beloved title, as well as new weapons, enemies, and more.

Neowiz dropped Lies of P: Overture during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest 2025 this week. It’s a full expansion (though you will need the base game to play) in which players will visit new locales and discover new weapons and equipment. You’ll need them for taking on a wide array of new enemies and bosses.

