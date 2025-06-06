SCUM goes 1.0 this month After almost seven years of early access, SCUM is going 1.0.

After seven years of early access, SCUM is set to go 1.0 this month. The news was announced at Summer Game Fest 2025.

While SCUM has been in early access for years, it’s a beloved open-world survival game that already has lots going for it. However, it’s finally going to hit 1.0 on June 17, 2025. This will undoubtedly cause an influx of players diving in, which will only make it more fun.

For more, visit our 2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar right here on Shacknews.