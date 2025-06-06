New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

SCUM goes 1.0 this month

After almost seven years of early access, SCUM is going 1.0.
Bill Lavoy
1

After seven years of early access, SCUM is set to go 1.0 this month. The news was announced at Summer Game Fest 2025.

While SCUM has been in early access for years, it’s a beloved open-world survival game that already has lots going for it. However, it’s finally going to hit 1.0 on June 17, 2025. This will undoubtedly cause an influx of players diving in, which will only make it more fun.

For more, visit our 2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar right here on Shacknews.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

