She-Hulk & Rocket Raccoon confirmed for Marvel Cosmic Invasion Thanos, Sauron, and other villains were also revealed for Tribute Games' upcoming Marvel beat-'em-up.

Tribute Games, Dotemu, and Marvel Games have been preparing a new Marvel beat-‘em-up with Marvel Cosmic Invasion. We already had a healthy cast of confirmed characters, but Tribute just revealed a couple more. She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon are set to join the party as playable fighters.

We got to see our first look at She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon in action for Marvel Cosmic Invasion during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2025. She-Hulk manhandles opponents with her gamma-powered strength while Rocket brings a variety of guns and gadgets with which he can blast his foes to bits. We also saw glimpses of Thanos, Sauron, and other villains in action during the trailer.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is coming sometime in 2025.