She-Hulk & Rocket Raccoon confirmed for Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Thanos, Sauron, and other villains were also revealed for Tribute Games' upcoming Marvel beat-'em-up.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Tribute Games
1

Tribute Games, Dotemu, and Marvel Games have been preparing a new Marvel beat-‘em-up with Marvel Cosmic Invasion. We already had a healthy cast of confirmed characters, but Tribute just revealed a couple more. She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon are set to join the party as playable fighters.

We got to see our first look at She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon in action for Marvel Cosmic Invasion during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2025. She-Hulk manhandles opponents with her gamma-powered strength while Rocket brings a variety of guns and gadgets with which he can blast his foes to bits. We also saw glimpses of Thanos, Sauron, and other villains in action during the trailer.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is coming sometime in 2025. Be sure to follow our Summer Game Fest topic for more updates and news as it drops here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Hello, Meet Lola