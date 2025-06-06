New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ARC Raiders has an official release date.
Bill Lavoy
1

ARC Raiders has an official release date. The news was announced at the Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase.

ARC Raiders release date

ARC Raiders is set to be released on Thursday, October 20, 2025. The game will release on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and GeForce Now. You can view the release date trailer embedded above if you’d like to see the original Summer Game Fest 2025 announcement.

For more, visit our 2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar right here on Shacknews.

