ARC Raiders release date

ARC Raiders is set to be released on Thursday, October 20, 2025. The game will release on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and GeForce Now. You can view the release date trailer embedded above if you’d like to see the original Summer Game Fest 2025 announcement.

