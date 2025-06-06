New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Atomic Heart 2 is now in active development

Summer Game Fest 2025 revealed that a sequel to the 2023 hit Atomic Heart is coming.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Atomic Heart 2 is now in active development using Unreal Engine. The sequel to the 2023 game is looking to be bigger, bolder, and more action-packed than the first title. Check out the trailer below.

Check out our 2025 Video Game Release Dates guide to see what games are scheduled to release this year.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola