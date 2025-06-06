Atomic Heart 2 is now in active development Summer Game Fest 2025 revealed that a sequel to the 2023 hit Atomic Heart is coming.

Atomic Heart 2 is now in active development using Unreal Engine. The sequel to the 2023 game is looking to be bigger, bolder, and more action-packed than the first title. Check out the trailer below.

