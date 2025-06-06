Possessor(s) is a demonic Metroidvania with Smash Bros. combat

Possessor(s) starts with Luca, fighting for her life under a pile of debris, watching as something that isn’t human murders her best friend. She escapes, but as you take control for the first time all you can do is help her drag herself across the ground, leaving both legs behind under the rubble. She meets another of the creatures, dying, and it presents a simple offer: let’s help each other out. The creature is a demon named Rehm, and from this point on the two are connected in one body and one mind. Rehm’s nice enough to let Luca stay in the driver seat, with her new legs. And horns. And powers.

Source: Devolver Digital

In a nutshell, the city Luca lives in was attacked by demons, and the massive, faceless corporation running the place locked everyone inside for quarantine. Unfortunately the whole demon-fusing process took a whopping three years, so all Luca can really do is hold up her end of the deal, help Rehm uncover what role said corporation had in all this, and hope she can at least find a trace of her parents on the way. In the meantime, a bunch of botched demon possessions are roaming the streets like feral animals, and Luca happens to be capable of beating them up now.

Source: Devolver Digital

Heart Machine, the studio behind indie hit Hyper Light Drifter, is best known for stunning, macabre visuals, and Possessor(s) is no slouch here. This world is dark and colorful at the same time, and is as eerie as it is awe-inspiring to look at. Luca is brightly colored but in all the “wrong” ways, signifying her departure from regular humanity. The real world elements are more muted and mundane, giving us a stark contrast of what should and shouldn’t be here.

Equally fascinating is this game’s combat system, which is heavily inspired by platform fighters such as Super Smash Bros. or (RIP) MultiVersus. At first glance that means you can equip secondary weapons activated by pressing a button with or without a direction, like special moves in Smash. But another layer to it is a knockback element to hitting enemies and finishing an attack “string,” which ends up being a factor in creating combos.

Source: Devolver Digital

In addition to the platform fighter stuff, there’s a “character action” piece to combat, giving Devil May Cry-like flavor to how you handle enemies. So despite the simple controls you have the ability to extend your combos once you get enemies into a vulnerable state, including launchers, aerial maneuvers, and all kinds of tricks depending on your equipment. There’s also a grappling hook-like skill you can use to yank enemies back to you, or yank yourself toward them if they’re bigger. With secondary weapons that also have launching, reaching, or grappling properties, your job is to use your tools to manage that knockback to keep your enemies juggled until they aren’t problems anymore.

Of course I was only playing a demo, which ended far before I could dig into the menacing story and promising combat mechanics, or make a dent in the massive-looking Metroidvania-style map. Possessor(s) is set to come to consoles and PC sometime later in 2025, so I’ll have to wait until then to see more. But I’m definitely down for more. When you put wild colors, demon drama, and saucy combat together, that’s an easy recipe for capturing my attention span.