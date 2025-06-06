Chronicles: Medieval announced for PC early access in 2026 Raw Power Games revealed a new and vast medieval combat game during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2025.

Geoff Keighley kicked off the Summer Game Fest 2025 festivities with a lot of great titles, including one featuring the talents of Tom Hardy. He’ll be playing a knight commander in Chronicles: Medieval from Raw Power Games.

Chronicles: Medieval was given a formal reveal from Raw Power Games during Summer Game Fest 2025. It looked similar to games like Chivalry, where we’ll play one knight among many in what appears to be large scale battles.

We don’t know much more about Chronicles: Medieval other than it’s coming to Steam Early Access in 2026. It will only be in early access on PC at this time. As we wait to learn more, stay tuned to the Summer Game Fest topic for more details and updates on more game reveals this weekend.