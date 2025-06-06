Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds adds Hatsune Miku, Joker & Ichiban Kasuga Sonic Racing is back and it's bringing a lot of new characters to the roster.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is going to receive a few more new characters from SEGA’s large catalogue of games. Players will be able to race as Hatsune Miku, Joker and Ichiban Kasuga. Check out the Summer Game Fest 2025 trailer below.

