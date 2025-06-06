Cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2 version features partial keyboard & mouse support Not every keyboard and mouse works, but it has been confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 does work with some peripherals.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 having launched, it’s a huge week for updates for a lot of games that are coming to the platform, and one such title getting a wealth of updates for its Switch 2 debut is Cyberpunk 2077. We knew it would come to Switch 2 with a number of features to take advantage of the platform, but it has been confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 also features partial mouse and keyboard support on the platform, making it easier than ever to play it on console with your preferred method of input.

GoNintendo were the ones to share details about the partial support of KBM for Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2. According to GoNintendo, when testing, some peripherals worked and some didn’t. It’s not yet exhaustive support, but there is a decent chance that if you have a mouse or keyboard to plug in, it may work with the game on Switch 2.

Support was already confirmed for the optical sensor on the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons, but recent testing suggested other peripherals may be supported as well.

Source: Nintendo

That’s big news for PC-centric players that might want to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2. Having the option of mouse and keyboard makes for a very welcome option in a first-person game with shooter elements like Cyberpunk 2077. It also bodes well for future developers bringing FPS and other mouse-favoring genres for Switch 2. Additionally, if you don’t have extra mice and keyboards about, the optical function of the Joy-Con 2s also work as a mouse input.

With expanded mouse support partially confirmed, stay tuned for more Switch 2 coverage here at Shacknews.