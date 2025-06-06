Apple appeal against App Store third party payment options denied by courts Epic Games' Tim Sweeney took a victory lap after courts said Apple could not delay the forced compliance to allow third party payments.

Apple has once again been dealt a blow in the courts in regards to its allowance (or previous lack thereof) of third-party payment options on apps within the iOS App Store. The company filed an appeal to stay compliance with previous orders to take down its restrictions, but the courts have denied said appeal, saying Apple doesn’t have sufficient merit to drag its feet on the matter. Tim Sweeney of Epic Games has marked this as another win in the effort to weaken Apple’s alleged stranglehold of control on its app ecosystem.

Denial of Apple’s appeal came earlier this week in a filing in the United States 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. In response to the appeals, the judges wrote that “Apple bears the burden of showing that the circumstances justify an exercise of [our] discretion. After reviewing the relevant factors, we are not persuaded that a stay is appropriate.”

Tim Sweeney saw this denial as another victory for Epic Games, which has been in constant litigious battle with Apple over its strict control and profits taking cuts from App Store purchases.

Apple’s stay is denied by the 9th Circuit Court. The long national nightmare of the Apple tax is ended.



May next week’s WWDC be the Apple-led celebration of freedom that developers and users have long deserved. pic.twitter.com/f0A3IAVKNC — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) June 4, 2025

It might look petty to be sure, but Epic Games has been locked in litigation with Apple for a long time, up to and including fighting to get Fortnite back onto iOS and building a mobile version of the Epic Games Store for the platform. With these decisions, Epic Games continues to gain small victories in its push to break what Sweeney has called a monopoly on mobile app distribution.

With the denial of appeals, Apple will be forced to respond to orders forcing it to allow third-party app payment methods. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for updates to this story via the Apple vs Epic Games topic.