How to upload pics & video clips to your phone from the Nintendo Switch 2 If you want to get your pictures and video clips off the Switch 2, grab your smartphone and learn how here.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has a wide variety of cool features and accessibility that allows you to share your favorite gaming moments outside the console, and sharing screenshots and video clips is part of that. However, if it’s not immediately obvious how to get to your clips and pics so you can post them on social media, we have you covered. Here’s what you need to know about how to access your pics and video clips from the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Album option is located in the middle of the bottom bar on the Nintendo Switch 2 Home screen.

Find your desired video/pic in the Album Menu: Once you take a picture or video clip on the Switch 2, it’ll be sent to the Album menu, which can be found at the bottom of the Home screen, as seen above. Once you’re in there, pick one or multiple pictures and video clips you want to interact with.

The video/screenshot upload menu on the Nintendo Switch 2 lets you link your Switch 2 to a smartphone and upload to it via the Nintendo Switch App.

Link a smartphone device to your Switch 2 via the Nintendo Switch App and upload: From there it will give you an option to “Upload to Smart Device.” At this point, you’ll need a smartphone that can load the Nintendo Switch App onto it (iOS and Android compatible). You’ll need to link the App to your Switch. Once your smartphone is linked to your Switch 2 via the app, go ahead and hit the Upload button.

The Nintendo Switch App's Album lets you save your uploaded screenshots and videos to your smartphone so you can share them elsewhere.

Find your images/videos in the Nintendo Switch App: After you upload from your Switch 2 to the Nintendo Switch App, you should open the app. In the bottom right corner of the screen, you should see a similar icon to the Album option on the Nintendo Switch 2 Home screen. Poke that icon and you’ll go to a menu of any photos and clips that you’ve uploaded. They’ll be kept for 30 days from your original upload date. Picking a video or clip allows you to either save it or share it to a social platform of your choice.

That covers how to access and upload your photos and video clips on the Nintendo Switch 2