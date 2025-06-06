How to unlock Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World You'll have to unlock the Special Cup to get to Mario Kart World's version of the iconic track. Our guide will help you unlock it as fast as possible.

Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5, 2025, and Mario Kart World released alongside it. If you’re familiar with the Mario Kart series, you know Rainbow Road is the ultimate test of your skill as a racer. Here’s how to unlock Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World, the culmination of the game’s Grand Prix mode.

How to unlock Rainbow Road

Unlocking Rainbow Road in Mario Kart World is fairly straightforward. The first time you launch the game, Grand Prix mode presents you with seven cups: Mushroom, Flower, Star, Shell, Banana, Leaf, and Lightning. Each cup contains four tracks. Once you finish all of them, you’ll unlock the Special Cup, which includes four more–the last of which is Rainbow Road, the “last level” of the game.

Mario Kart World's Rainbow Road.

Fortunately, you can finish the first seven cups at any engine level (CC) to unlock Special Cup. If you want to try Rainbow Road as quickly as possible, simply drive at 50cc or 100cc and blaze through Mushroom, Flower, etc cetera. If you want a challenge, drive at 150cc. No matter which engine class you choose, you’ll get to Rainbow Road eventually.

Be aware that as in every other Mario Kart game, Rainbow Road is the culmination of Mario Kart World’s many challenges. Every power slide, every item block, and every win has brought you to this final obstacle course of sharp turns and speed boosts. Make sure you’ve perfected your skills if you want to stand a chance of placing first.

