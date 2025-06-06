How to switch to LAN mode - Mario Kart World Looking to play with a lot of friends? This is how.

Mario Kart World LAN play allows you to play with friends who are all in the same place, which is really the very best way to play games. It's not overly complicated to switch to LAN mode, but nothing in the game will actually tell you how to do it.

From the main menu, where you select which mode you wish to play, be it Singleplayer, Multiplayer, etc, hold the L and R shoulder bumpers, then click the Left stick on your Joy-Con or controller. This will cause the option at the bottom to switch from Wireless Play to LAN Play.

You can select one or two players, and then you will have the option to create or join a room. If you are all connected to the same router via local access, you can play in lobbies of up to twenty-four people, which is quite the party. Remember, everyone will need to be connected to the same router, either wired or wirelessly, to be able to join the LAN room when it is created.

