New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to switch to LAN mode - Mario Kart World

Looking to play with a lot of friends? This is how.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Nintendo
1

Mario Kart World LAN play allows you to play with friends who are all in the same place, which is really the very best way to play games. It's not overly complicated to switch to LAN mode, but nothing in the game will actually tell you how to do it.

How to switch to LAN mode - Mario Kart World

How to switch to LAN play in Mario Kart World
Source: Shacknews

From the main menu, where you select which mode you wish to play, be it Singleplayer, Multiplayer, etc, hold the L and R shoulder bumpers, then click the Left stick on your Joy-Con or controller. This will cause the option at the bottom to switch from Wireless Play to LAN Play.

Creating a room in Mario Kart World
Source: Shacknews

You can select one or two players, and then you will have the option to create or join a room. If you are all connected to the same router via local access, you can play in lobbies of up to twenty-four people, which is quite the party. Remember, everyone will need to be connected to the same router, either wired or wirelessly, to be able to join the LAN room when it is created.

Be sure to check out our Mario Kart World page for more help with the game.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola