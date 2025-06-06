Evening Reading - June 6, 2025

Hello, Shacknews. Things are wild today with Summer Game Fest. I'm actually coming to you from the past, as the present me is out checking out games at the various sites around downtown Los Angeles. While I'm away, here's an abbreviated round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

We covered a lot from Summer Game Fest today! Be sure to visit Shacknews and also make sure to check out our social media channels for anything you might have missed.

Your weekly reminder to check out ShackMaps, our growing collection of video game maps to help enhance your gameplay experience!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Call an ambulance

The meme gets better pic.twitter.com/rliTejINsR — Slick Tactics (@Slicktactics) June 5, 2025

There's no good pun for "GameCube," is there?

Check your watch

It's the sip at the end that makes this clip.

Nothing but the Hotfix

While Nightreign is still getting a lot of attention, let's check in on the original Elden Ring with this co-op speedrun.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

The end.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

If the pattern with Toni Storm holds, this is leading to her challenging Mercedes to a pie-eating contest.

Tonight in video game music

ToxicxEternity welcomes you to the jungle.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for June! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!