Evening Reading - June 6, 2025

It's been a busy Friday. Come end it with us.
Ozzie Mejia
Hello, Shacknews. Things are wild today with Summer Game Fest. I'm actually coming to you from the past, as the present me is out checking out games at the various sites around downtown Los Angeles. While I'm away, here's an abbreviated round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

  • We covered a lot from Summer Game Fest today! Be sure to visit Shacknews and also make sure to check out our social media channels for anything you might have missed.

Your weekly reminder to check out ShackMaps, our growing collection of video game maps to help enhance your gameplay experience!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Call an ambulance

There's no good pun for "GameCube," is there?

Check your watch

Please update your vocabulary accordingly.

[image or embed]

— Ozzie Mejia (@ozziemejia.bsky.social) June 5, 2025 at 8:57 PM

It's the sip at the end that makes this clip.

Nothing but the Hotfix

While Nightreign is still getting a lot of attention, let's check in on the original Elden Ring with this co-op speedrun.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

The end.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

If the pattern with Toni Storm holds, this is leading to her challenging Mercedes to a pie-eating contest.

Tonight in video game music

ToxicxEternity welcomes you to the jungle.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for June! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

