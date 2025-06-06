Weekend Console Download Deals for June 6: Summer Game Fest

At the time of this post, we're just a few hours away from whatever Geoff Keighley has lined up for Summer Game Fest. Those interested in checking out some past games featured at Geoff's previous shindigs, you can visit the PlayStation Store and give them a look.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

Unless otherwise noted, all prices listed are for Switch 1 versions. Remember that Switch 1 games can be played on Switch 2.

