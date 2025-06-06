Weekend Console Download Deals for June 6: Summer Game Fest

At the time of this post, we're just a few hours away from whatever Geoff Keighley has lined up for Summer Game Fest. Those interested in checking out some past games featured at Geoff's previous shindigs, you can visit the PlayStation Store and give them a look.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Summer Game Fest
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins - $53.89 (23% off)
- Ninja Gaiden 2 Black - $34.99 (30% off)
- Silent Hill 2 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $29.99 (40% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $37.49 (25% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale Bundle - $44.99 (25% off)
- Lies of P - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dave the Diver - $12.99 (35% off)
- Stardew Valley - $7.49 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Summer Game Fest Sale.
- Days of Play
- Astro Bot - $49.79 (17% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.39 (58% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.59 (38% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures - $39.59 (34% off)
- MLB The Show 25 - $49.69 (29% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Digital Deluxe Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake - $44.99 (25% off)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - $55.99 (20% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $38.49 (45% off)
- WWE 2K25 - $48.99 (30% off)
- PGA Tour 2K25 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Bionic Bay - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $45.49 (35% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $34.99 (50% off)
- Visions of Mana - $38.99 (35% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - $34.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $42.59 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $29.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $27.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 8 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising - $19.49 (61% off)
- Remnant 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $16.49 (45% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- DayZ - $27.49 (50% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- Animal Well - $19.99 (20% off)
- Neva - $13.99 (30% off)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - $17.49 (30% off)
- Thank Goodness You're Here - $13.99 (30% off)
- Viewfinder - $12.49 (50% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $17.99 (40% off)
- TUNIC - $14.99 (50% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive - $14.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $12.49 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $48.74 (35% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Days of Play Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- NBA 2K25 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Alone in the Dark - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- ARK: Survival Ascended [Xbox Game Preview] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition - $6.99 (90% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 Bundle - $24.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Achievement Hunter Sale
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.99 (65% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Achievement Hunter Sale.
- ID@Xbox Best Rated Sale
- Atomfall - $47.99 (20% off)
- Lies of P - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Promise Mascot Agency - $19.99 (20% off)
- Animal Well - $19.99 (20% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $17.99 (40% off)
- Humanity - $14.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale Bundle - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $20.99 (30% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Fear the Spotlight - $11.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Venba - $7.49 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $23.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin The Source Saga - $29.99 (50% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Slime Rancher - $4.99 (75% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Untilted Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the ID@Xbox Best Rated Sale.
- #ICYMI: Hits You Can't Miss
- WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Phasmophobia [Game Preview] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Wayfinder - $17.49 (30% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 Deluxe Edition - $48.74 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $12.99 (35% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $12.99 (35% off)
- More from the Xbox #ICYMI: Hits You Can't Miss Sale.
Nintendo Switch
Unless otherwise noted, all prices listed are for Switch 1 versions. Remember that Switch 1 games can be played on Switch 2.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale Bundle - $44.99 (25% off)
- Konami Summer Kickoff Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection - $39.99 (20% off)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution - $9.99 (75% off)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! - $9.99 (75% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $17.49 (30% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $10.99 (45% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $19.99 (50% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Fire Deals
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (71% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Deluxe Collection - $39.99 (42% off)
- Skybound Games Massive Discounts
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $7.99 (60% off)
- Thief of Thieves - $7.99 (60% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Glitch Busters: Stuck on You - $7.99 (60% off)
- Electronic Arts Sale
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $17.99 (70% off)
- MySims Cozy Bundle - $24.79 (38% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $7.99 (80% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $8.79 (78% off)
- Unravel Two - $5.99 (70% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $4.79 (84% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $4.99 (90% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $7.99 (60% off)
- Lost in Random - $4.49 (85% off)
- Fe - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sea of Stars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Stray - $23.99 (20% off)
- Among Us - $3.00 (40% off)
- Terraria - $14.99 (50% off)
- A Little to the Left - $7.49 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Undertale - $9.89 (34% off)
