Weekend PC Download Deals for June 6: Borderlands 2 is free on Steam

With Borderlands 4 on the way later this year, it's probably a good time to catch up with some of Gearbox's more classic installments of the series. Many will argue that the franchise hit its peak with Borderlands 2. For those who haven't played it, now's the time to get it, because it's absolutely free! You can claim it on Steam, but only until Sunday, so move fast!
Steam has a few other freebies, as well. The annual free giveaway of Tell Me Why for Pride Month has begun, so be sure to pick that up if you haven't already. This was a story that touched us here at Shacknews, as you can tell by our review from 2020. Hellslave from developer Ars Goetia is also a free addition to your library now, but you only have until June 16 to claim it.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Deathloop - FREE until 6/12
- Ogu and the Secret Forest - FREE until 6/12
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Gloomhaven - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/18)
- Chessarama - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/25)
- Troublemaker - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/25)
- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Doors: Paradox - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 8/6)
- Epic Games MEGA Sale 2025
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Until Dawn - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.99 (50% off)
- God of War Ragnarok - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $40.19 (33% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.99 (50% off)
- Returnal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $37.49 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $31.49 (30% off)
- Homeworld 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $24.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $6.99 (90% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.09 (67% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $14.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Digital Extras Edition - $23.09 (67% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $22.49 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Epic Games MEGA Sale 2025.
Fanatical
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Blades of Fire [Epic] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Deliver At All Costs [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $17.74 (29% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $33.06 (27% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Viewfinder [Steam] - $9.49 (62% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle [Steam] - $21.17 (47% off)
- Eternights [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $5.59 (72% off)
Gamebillet
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 [Steam] - $39.67 (21% off)
- Monster Hunter Wilds [Steam] - $55.95 (20% off)
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii [Steam] - $45.99 (23% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $39.99 (43% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.62 (67% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $46.99 (45% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $7.27 (52% off)
Gamersgate
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $15.83 (47% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $17.41 (42% off)
- Open Roads [Steam] - $11.43 (43% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Wattam [Steam] - $4.40 (78% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $4.75 (76% off)
GamesPlanet
- Commandos: Origins [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Stray [Steam] - $15.49 (48% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $9.25 (69% off)
- Journey [Steam] - $4.39 (71% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore - $15.99 (20% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- FATE - (Must claim before 6/25)
- Thief 2: The Metal Age - (Must claim before 6/25)
- Mafia 3 Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 6/30)
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Wild Country - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 7/16)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $16.49 (45% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Core Keeper - $13.99 (30% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Croc Legends of the Gobbos - "$22.49 (25% off)
- The Wheel of Time - $1.49 (85% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JUN15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Atomfall [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Special Edition [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $5.00 (80% off)
- Gas Station Simulator [Steam] - $11.04 (45% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Warhammer 40K: Boltgun, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered, Nobody Wants to Die, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Tchia, Sker Ritual, Biped, and Havendock. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $6 or more to get Double Dragon Neon, Full Metal Furies, and Final Vendetta. Pay $10 or more to also receive Young Souls and River City Girls. Pay $16 or more to also receive Dawn of the Monsters and River City Girls 2. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get A Normal Lost Phone, Welcome to Elk, and Heart of the Woods. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sticky Business and Haven. Pay $13 or more to also receive Kindred Spirits on the Roof and Echoes of the Plum Grove. These activate on Steam.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Under Night In-Birth 2 SYS:CELES [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft
- Star Wars Outlaws - $34.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $20.00 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $23.10 (67% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $21.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $3.00 (90% off)
Steam
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month (Must claim before 7/1 @ 10AM PT)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE! (Must claim before 6/8 @ 10AM PT)
- Hellslave - FREE! (Must claim before 6/16 @ 10AM PT)
- Atomfall - $39.99 (20% off)
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure - $31.99 (20% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale Bundle - $44.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $29.39 (58% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection - $34.79 (42% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Cozy & Family-Friendly Games Celebration
- Aloft [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- A Game About Digging A Hole - $3.99 (20% off)
- Tavern Talk - $12.59 (30% off)
- Dorfromantik - $8.32 (30% off)
- My Time at Sandrock - $19.99 (50% off)
- A Little to the Left - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Cozy & Family-Friendly Games Celebration.
- WWE 2K25 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $15.99 (60% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $19.49 (61% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Undertale - $2.49 (75% off)
- Into the Breach - $5.99 (60% off)
- Garry's Mod - $5.99 (40% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
