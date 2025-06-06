Weekend PC Download Deals for June 6: Borderlands 2 is free on Steam

With Borderlands 4 on the way later this year, it's probably a good time to catch up with some of Gearbox's more classic installments of the series. Many will argue that the franchise hit its peak with Borderlands 2. For those who haven't played it, now's the time to get it, because it's absolutely free! You can claim it on Steam, but only until Sunday, so move fast!

Steam has a few other freebies, as well. The annual free giveaway of Tell Me Why for Pride Month has begun, so be sure to pick that up if you haven't already. This was a story that touched us here at Shacknews, as you can tell by our review from 2020. Hellslave from developer Ars Goetia is also a free addition to your library now, but you only have until June 16 to claim it.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code JUN15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Warhammer 40K: Boltgun, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered, Nobody Wants to Die, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Tchia, Sker Ritual, Biped, and Havendock. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $6 or more to get Double Dragon Neon, Full Metal Furies, and Final Vendetta. Pay $10 or more to also receive Young Souls and River City Girls. Pay $16 or more to also receive Dawn of the Monsters and River City Girls 2. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get A Normal Lost Phone, Welcome to Elk, and Heart of the Woods. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sticky Business and Haven. Pay $13 or more to also receive Kindred Spirits on the Roof and Echoes of the Plum Grove. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft

Steam

