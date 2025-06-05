Evening Reading - June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Day)

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Joy-Con 2 Boyz Forever 2

A new era for the Joycon Boyz has began. Etika, we will still be thinking about you for this generation of the Switch! We hope many were able to get the Switch 2. Let's all honor Etika in the new era. Once a Joycon Boy, forever a Joycon Boy #JOYCONBOYZFOREVER pic.twitter.com/pf7BLBOXkL — Etika Memories (@EtikaMemories) June 5, 2025

Forever 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Trailer

It's a very special day for Nintendo fans.

Watch this video the next time someone says Nintendo is doomed

Whenever you google Jaboofer, this video should be on the top results underneath an unintelligible Gemini blurb.

Mario Kart World is a whimsical game, for sure

there has never been a more whimsical video game omg... pic.twitter.com/G4nibeYX37 — leah 💖 (@KakarottaLeah) June 5, 2025

I absolutely love the music and vibe in the game.

A person finally 100%ed 1-2 Switch

It only took 8+ years for the first confirmed 100% completion of 1-2 Switch https://t.co/ShY2hQvMn1 pic.twitter.com/JGY3lZS8m2 — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) June 3, 2025

Congratulations?

Thinking of Wii U on this special day...

The true GOAT console.

Is there anything more disrespectful than TJ destroying people in SF6 with Joy-Con 2 controls?

Let it be known, #StreetFighter6 on #Switch2 has crossplay, and if I catch you slipping, I will perfect you on other consoles with a pair of Joy-Cons. pic.twitter.com/mL4b18pSsN — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) June 6, 2025

Now, Soulcalibur II might be a different story...

The Switch saved Shacknews

THE END OF AN ERA pic.twitter.com/kt4lIRtm0i — bea (@SlLENTPRINCESS) June 5, 2025

Without the success of Nintendo's first Switch system, our efforts here at Shacknews would have run out of runway years ago. For that reason, among countless others, I will always have a special place in my heart for the original Nintendo Switch.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 5, 2025.

Did you pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 today?