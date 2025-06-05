New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - June 5, 2025 (Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Day)

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Joy-Con 2 Boyz Forever 2

Forever 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Trailer

It's a very special day for Nintendo fans.

Watch this video the next time someone says Nintendo is doomed

Whenever you google Jaboofer, this video should be on the top results underneath an unintelligible Gemini blurb.

Mario Kart World is a whimsical game, for sure

I absolutely love the music and vibe in the game.

A person finally 100%ed 1-2 Switch

Congratulations?

Thinking of Wii U on this special day...

The true GOAT console.

Is there anything more disrespectful than TJ destroying people in SF6 with Joy-Con 2 controls?

Now, Soulcalibur II might be a different story...

The Switch saved Shacknews

Without the success of Nintendo's first Switch system, our efforts here at Shacknews would have run out of runway years ago. For that reason, among countless others, I will always have a special place in my heart for the original Nintendo Switch.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 5, 2025. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola from Switch 1 launch week back in March 2017 to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Did you pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola