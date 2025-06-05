Mario Kart World interactive map - Shackmaps Check out our interactive map for Mario Kart World.

The Switch 2 and Mario Kart World are in the wild and all indications are Nintendo has a couple more bangers on its hands. At Shacknews, we’re doing our part. Our Shackmaps project has a Mario Kart World interactive map up and running, being filled out by the hour. Please take a look.

Mario Kart World map

Click the image below and you’ll be transported directly to our interactive Mario Kart World map, featuring all P Switches, Binoculars, Yoshi’s, ? Panels, and locations. It’s everything you need to aim for 100 percent completion.

Click the image to go directly to the Mario Kart World map on Shackmaps.

Once you’ve checked out our Mario Kart World map, be sure to check the Shackmaps homepage to see what other games we’ve been busy building maps for.