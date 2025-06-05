How to play Free Roam splitscreen - Mario Kart World It might not have all the features of solo, but you can play Free Roam splitscreen in Mario Kart World.

Playing Mario Kart splitscreen with a friend is a tradition as old as time and the good news is you can do it in Mario Kart World. The game’s Free Roam mode lets two players play splitscreen, where they can explore the world and find some of the game’s many collectibles. Starting a session isn’t straightforward, though, as there’s no clear option at the main menu.

Free Roam splitscreen

Mario Kart World lets two players play Free Roam splitscreen. However, there are some limitations to this mode, for instance there are no P Switches to collect. Check out our Mario Kart World map over on Shackmaps for help finding everything. But for now, here are the steps to setup splitscreen Free Roam:

Highlight Online Play at the main menu Select the 2P option On the next screen, press L+R on the controllers you want to use Press A when you're ready Select the Friends tab at the bottom of the screen Choose Create Room and confirm your choice Both players can now choose a character and kart

The process is a bit complicated, but it is all handled through the Online Play option at the main menu. Select the Two Player button (2P) and then connect the controllers you want to use. On the next screen, select the Friends options at the bottom.

Select 2P from the Online Play and then Friends in the next screen.

This Friends screen shows everyone on your friends list, but you want to choose the Create Room at the top of the screen. This makes a sort of temporary lobby where you can drive around the map while you wait to start a race. Confirm your characters and karts and then start exploring the world!

Both players will be able to choose their own characters and karts before Free Roam loads.

Splitscreen Free Roam is exactly the same as the solo Free Roam, except for this version there are no P Switches. You can still find the ? Panels and the Peach Medallions, you just can’t do those switch challenges. Take a look at our Mario Kart World page for more help with the game.