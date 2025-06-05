New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Labbing fighting games on the Switch 2

Come watch as we see how Street Fighter 6, Guilty Gear Strive, and Soulcalibur 2 play on the Nintendo Switch 2!
TJ Denzer
1

The Nintendo Switch 2 is out, and with it has come a few fighting games for the FGC faithful. Street Fighter 6 has just been released on the platform, Guilty Gear Strive comes over from the original Switch, and Soulcalibur 2 comes as part of the Game Cube inclusions in Switch 2’s Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack updates. With such a collection to choose from, we’ll be seeing how they play live on stream today!

Tune in as we go live at 3:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. ET to on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

We have a lot of Switch 2 coverage coming up throughout the month, so continue to follow our Switch 2 topic for guides, updates, reviews, and more!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

