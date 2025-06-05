ShackStream: Labbing fighting games on the Switch 2 Come watch as we see how Street Fighter 6, Guilty Gear Strive, and Soulcalibur 2 play on the Nintendo Switch 2!

The Nintendo Switch 2 is out, and with it has come a few fighting games for the FGC faithful. Street Fighter 6 has just been released on the platform, Guilty Gear Strive comes over from the original Switch, and Soulcalibur 2 comes as part of the Game Cube inclusions in Switch 2’s Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack updates. With such a collection to choose from, we’ll be seeing how they play live on stream today!

Tune in as we go live at 3:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. ET to on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

We have a lot of Switch 2 coverage coming up throughout the month, so continue to follow our Switch 2 topic for guides, updates, reviews, and more!