How to open the overworld map in Free Roam - Mario Kart World Mario Kart World's map is vast, but if you need a refresher on exactly where you are, the answer isn't totally obvious.

Imagine you're taking a drive around the massive island of Mario Kart World. You might have found a P Switch or a Yoshi's that you want to keep in mind for later, but you want to mark down where exactly in the world you are. That answer isn't entirely obvious, so if you're pulling your hair out, don't stress out. Shacknews is here to help.

If you try to pause the game at any point in Free Roam mode in Mario Kart World, you'll see a button for Settings/Controller, but this won't show off the game's controls. Looking at the controller settings from the character select screen doesn't do much to help when it comes to the overworld map, as it'll merely show driving controls.

If you're in the middle of Free Roam and want to know where in the world you are, press the Y Button. This will zoom in on your location within the world. You can also zoom in and out to see your current location in relation to the rest of the map. You can see how many points-of-interest (like P Switches) you've found, as well as other driver locations. If you hover over any race course along the map, you can see how many Question Blocks are hidden within it and how many have been found.

