Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls confirmed character roster Arc System Works floored us with the announcement of a new Marvel fighting game, and here are the characters that we'll be able to play in it.

During the June 2025 PlayStation State of Play, Arc System Works and Marvel shocked the world with the reveal of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. It’s an all-new tag team fighting game featuring Marvel characters, quite a few of which have already been revealed for the playable roster. It’s a 4v4 game after all, so expect to see many of your favorite Marvel heroes, villains, and more hit the stage. In fact, just check out this list to see who’s already in.

Here’s the rundown of all characters that have been shown in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls so far:

Captain America

Captain America in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Steve Rogers is front and center in the roster with his trademark shield charges and throws and brawler combat style.

Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

The doctor is in and his methods will be painful. Doom brings all of the aura you’d expect with waves of missiles, robots, and his trusty sidearm.

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

For this game, one of the newer Ghost Riders, Robbie Reyes, comes to play. Don’t worry. He’s still got all of the chains and fire you’ll need to whip vengeance into the bones of your foes.

Iron Man

Iron Man in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Tony Stark made himself a fancy new suit for this engagement, and he’s come in looking like a proper Gundam, ready for battle with the rest of the heroes. That includes repulse blasts, missile strikes, and plenty more Arc Reactor-powered abilities.

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Carol Danvers hasn’t come to play, but Kamala Khan is here, and she can stretch big enough to cover all the bases. Her ability to grow and stretch her appendages will make her quite a difficult foe to approach.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Peter Parker is in everything, so of course he’s here as well. Spidey brings all of his acrobatic combat and web-slinging abilities to play as one of the fastest fighters to appear in the game so far.

Star Lord

Star Lord in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Peter Quill, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, has come to play as well, bringing his blasters with him alongside a wealth of other high-tech galaxy-saving weaponry.

Storm

Storm in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

What’s a Marvel fighting game without Storm? X-Men’s lovely lady is looking great as she brings the powers of nature and the weather to play once more in a Marvel roster.

These are all the characters confirmed so far, but check back as Arc System Works and Marvel Games show off more content. You can also stay tuned to the Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls topic for more news and coverage.