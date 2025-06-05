How to create groups of games - Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo has finally given players folders to group games! Sort of. Find out how to group games on Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo fans have waited years for “folders” that let them organize their games on Nintendo Switch systems. Once you know how to create groups of games on Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll be able to use this folder-like organization scheme to keep track of your favorite types of games.

How to create groups of games

The first step to creating groups of games on Nintendo Switch 2 is to own a minimum number of games. That causes the grid icon to appear on the rightmost side of the system’s main screen where you select the game you want to play. Select the grid icon and press the R button to move over to the Groups tab.

You should see at least one new icon in the upper-left corner of your screen: Create Group. (You’ll see another icon underneath it, Reorder Groups, if you’ve already created some.) Select Create Group and choose games you want to band together. Don’t worry: You can place games in multiple groups. For example, I have “Classic,” “Retro,” “Mario,” and “Favorites” groups, and there’s some overlap between them.

Creating Groups on Nintendo Switch 2.

Once you’ve made your selections, choose Next and arrange the software in any order you like. Once you’ve done that, select Next and give the group a name that makes sense and that you’ll recognize. After that, Choose Done. You should have a group of games ready to be sorted!

If you have more than one group of games on your Groups screen, you’ll be able to edit their contents (remember, think of them as folders) and rearrange the order of your groups.

That covers how to create groups of games on Nintendo Switch 2. For more information on topics such as how to use Game Chat on the Nintendo Switch 2, make sure to check out the Shacknews Nintendo Switch 2 topic page.