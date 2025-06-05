Path of Exile: Secrets of the Atlas starts a regular four-month update schedule

While Grinding Gear Games is working diligently on Path of Exile 2's ongoing early access stint, the developer has not forgotten the original dungeon crawler that brought it to the dance. Path of Exile is still set to receive expansions for the foreseeable future and the next one appears to be ready to roll. On Thursday, the studio offered a glimpse at Path of Exile: Secrets of the Atlas, the game's 3.26 update, and laid out a vision for how updates for both Path of Exile games will roll out going forward.

Starting with version 3.26, Path of Exile and Path of Exile 2 will each receive updates every four months. They'll be on their own update schedule with Secrets of the Atlas set to release this month for Path of Exile and the 3.27 update coming in October while Path of Exile 2's 0.3.0 update will come in August followed by version 0.4.0 in December. There are no plans to scale back on content for either game, which means original Path of Exile fans are about to eat with some new endgame content in the next week.



Source: Grinding Gear Games

Path of Exile: Secrets of the Atlas will introduce a new endgame storyline. This storyline focuses on Zana, who PoE players will recall was put in charge of the Atlas back in Path of Exile: Betrayal. Zana is now trapped within the Atlas and players are now on a frantic search to find her. They'll be aided by a new character named Eagon, who has observed tears in the Atlas that turn out to be Threads of memory brought into reality. Eagon can connect these Threads and craft portals, which will send players on a path towards Zana, assuming she's still alive.

The Atlas Threads are dangerous new maps, shaped by Zana's own memories. Monsters contained within will hold Memory Petals, which can be absorbed and used to empower special abilities in battle. Examples include the Memory of Disbelief, which can influence monster drops; Memory of Panic, which revives fallen monsters immediately to make it easier to farm for XP; and Memory of Impatience, which can transfer the souls of foes to the player and grant them a temporary power buff. Each of these abilities cost a certain amount of Memory Petals and can be mixed and match to create fascinating chains and scenarios.

As one might imagine, the bosses of the Threads are incredibly difficult and offer the gift of potentially greater difficulty and more valuable drops. Bosses will drop Altars, which can be used to add modifiers to future Thread maps and can be stacked to amp up the intensity.

Ultimately, the idea is to find Zana and the key to finding her is three new Pinnacle Bosses. If players can get through the Incarnation of Dread, the Incarnation of Neglect, and the Incarnation of Fear, they'll be a step closer to finding Zana. Needless to say, of course, these bosses are going to be brutally tough, but the rewards will prove worthwhile.



Source: Grinding Gear Games

Other additions to Path of Exile: Secrets of the Atlas include a new league. The Mercenaries of Trarthus league will introduce a new band of mercs who are happy to lend their unique builds, skills, and items out to players, as long as they can meet their price. That price will usually involve a duel. Prevailing in the duel will give players the choice to hire the mercenary for a modest Gold cost, take one of their valuable items, or exile them forever. The last choice is a bit of a drastic one, but players who feel that a specific merc's items aren't worth their while can choose to exile them and prevent further time-wasting encounters.

Of course, there's always the option to do none of the above and simply walk away from a merc encounter, but that's not advised. The mercenaries will tell their friends of your cowardly ways and future merc encounters will carry lesser rewards. Conversely, defeating mercenaries will up a player's Renown, which can attract the attention of stronger mercs with handier items.

There's much more coming to Path of Exile's Secrets of the Atlas expansion. The Settlers of Kalguur expansion is now being added to the core, though development on Kingsmarch is now complete and there's no need for further town-building. Look for some major quality-of-life additions to with the next update, including a total game-changer in the form of a pause feature. Explorers can now pause while embarking on their journeys, allowing them to freely browse various menus like the ginormous passive tree without fear of ambush. Of course, it won't always be possible to pause and some areas, like Pinnacle boss fights, will cast a debuff that disables pausing.

Path of Exile: Secrets of the Atlas will also include new items, balance tweaks, and a lot more. The Path of Exile website will offer a full window into what's coming. Look for Path of Exile: Secrets of the Atlas to arrive on Friday, June 13 on PC, Mac, and consoles.

This preview is based on a private Discord briefing from the developer to the press. The final product is subject to change.