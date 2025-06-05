How to appear offline on the Nintendo Switch 2 Are you in the mood for a quiet gaming session without any interruptions?

Don't worry; I completely understand that sometimes you will just want to break out your Nintendo Switch 2 and have a gaming session all alone. If you need to appear offline on your new handheld, this is how to do it.

How to appear offline on the Nintendo Switch 2

Source: Shacknews

To appear offline on your Nintendo Switch 2, you must first open your user page by selecting your user icon in the top left corner of the Home page. From there, scroll to User Settings and then to the Friend Settings option.

Source: Shacknews

The top option will be "Who do you want to see your online status?" and you can set whichever option suits your preference in there. It is possible to only appear visible to your Best Friends group and offline to everyone else, or you can just hide from everyone. If you pick the overall option, you will need to go back into the same setting and select "All Friends" when you want to appear online again.

To set someone as a Best Friend, go to your user page, then select your Friend List. Find your friend on it, then look at their profile. You can set them as Best Friend by selecting the starred option on that page.

