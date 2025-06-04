New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Late Night Army: Mario Kart World Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Stream

Finally, the most electrifying livestream show on the Internet has returned to Twitch!
Asif Khan
The Late Night Army show returns for a special event. Join me alongside David Craddock and Donovan Erskine for some Mario Kart World. Please take a look.

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and catch up on some of your favorite Shacknews programs with a subscription to the YouTube channel and a follow to the Twitch channel.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

