Evening Reading - June 4, 2025

The Shacknews E4 Indie Showcase happened today!

I may be biased, but this was an awesome show. Hats off to the team for putting this all together and shout out to our collaborators.

Oh, and Sam got a Switch 2 before everybody!

Check out his Mario Kart World stream!

It's Switch 2 eve, guys!

The excitement is real. These days only come around once or twice a decade, so savor it!

Atsu from Ghost of Yotei is coming to Astro Bot

i love atsu bot pic.twitter.com/EafEcbH9t6 — Andrew Goldfarb (@garfep) June 4, 2025

Astro Bot has reached Super Smash Bros. status when it comes to the PlayStation IP crossovers. Looking forward to new content!

Splitgate 2 launches on June 6

It all leads here.



June 6. pic.twitter.com/biOnjNXBZQ — Splitgate 2: Launching June 6 (@Splitgate) June 4, 2025

Wait, that's this Friday!

First trailer for Madden NFL 26

Dare I say this looks... good?

Switch 2 Fortnite PSA: You get a free emote

FREE EMOTE FOR NINTENDO SWITCH 2 USERS



"Until March 31, 2026, you’ll get the Wishing Star Emote the first time you log into Fortnite on Nintendo Switch 2." pic.twitter.com/NyrOLuCKP0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 4, 2025

Epic Games is always looking for ways to incentivise players to log into Fortnite on every platform they own. I won't knock the hustle.

The next Pokemon raid is Porygon2 and starts tomorrow

Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7 StarTera Raid Battle event has been announced. Focuses on Porygon2. Runs from June 5th through June 16th



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/EoX3eJbm15 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 4, 2025

Well played, Game Freak. Well played.

Guardian Mains in Nightreign

This bird paladin is cool as hell.

Spider-Man's footdive in Marvel Tokon

ILL SHOW YOU A FOOTDIVE pic.twitter.com/akg7hV8E1p — Zyzx_hammerspace (@_Zyzx_) June 4, 2025

I still can't believe this game is real. What a way to close the show.

