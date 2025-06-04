Evening Reading - June 4, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- A Phasmophobia movie is in development at Blumhouse
- No Man's Sky Beacon Update patch notes rework settlements ahead of Switch 2 launch
- Fortnite's Nintendo Switch 2 update & details revealed, including mouse support
- Lumines Arise announced by Enhance
- Pragmata comes to PlayStation State of Play with 2026 release window
- Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles announced for September 2025
- Sword of the Sea is the next game from the Abzu and Journey dev
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls brings 4v4 fighting from Arc System Works in 2026
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection is Digital Eclipse's next remastered bundle
- Astro Bot will test players with the Vicious Void Galaxy in July
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The Shacknews E4 Indie Showcase happened today!
I may be biased, but this was an awesome show. Hats off to the team for putting this all together and shout out to our collaborators.
Oh, and Sam got a Switch 2 before everybody!
Check out his Mario Kart World stream!
It's Switch 2 eve, guys!
#NintendoSwitch2 arrives tomorrow. Who's ready to play? pic.twitter.com/m0yiHqGKXY— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 4, 2025
The excitement is real. These days only come around once or twice a decade, so savor it!
Atsu from Ghost of Yotei is coming to Astro Bot
i love atsu bot pic.twitter.com/EafEcbH9t6— Andrew Goldfarb (@garfep) June 4, 2025
Astro Bot has reached Super Smash Bros. status when it comes to the PlayStation IP crossovers. Looking forward to new content!
Splitgate 2 launches on June 6
It all leads here.— Splitgate 2: Launching June 6 (@Splitgate) June 4, 2025
June 6. pic.twitter.com/biOnjNXBZQ
Wait, that's this Friday!
First trailer for Madden NFL 26
Dare I say this looks... good?
Switch 2 Fortnite PSA: You get a free emote
FREE EMOTE FOR NINTENDO SWITCH 2 USERS— HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 4, 2025
"Until March 31, 2026, you’ll get the Wishing Star Emote the first time you log into Fortnite on Nintendo Switch 2." pic.twitter.com/NyrOLuCKP0
Epic Games is always looking for ways to incentivise players to log into Fortnite on every platform they own. I won't knock the hustle.
The next Pokemon raid is Porygon2 and starts tomorrow
Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7 StarTera Raid Battle event has been announced. Focuses on Porygon2. Runs from June 5th through June 16th— Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 4, 2025
Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/EoX3eJbm15
Well played, Game Freak. Well played.
Guardian Mains in Nightreign
ナイトレイン守護者#ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN pic.twitter.com/EINzFUyLUA— たまにーる (@tamaniiiiiru) June 4, 2025
This bird paladin is cool as hell.
Spider-Man's footdive in Marvel Tokon
ILL SHOW YOU A FOOTDIVE pic.twitter.com/akg7hV8E1p— Zyzx_hammerspace (@_Zyzx_) June 4, 2025
I still can't believe this game is real. What a way to close the show.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
