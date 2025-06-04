New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - June 4, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Shacknews E4 Indie Showcase happened today!

I may be biased, but this was an awesome show. Hats off to the team for putting this all together and shout out to our collaborators.

Oh, and Sam got a Switch 2 before everybody!

Check out his Mario Kart World stream!

It's Switch 2 eve, guys!

The excitement is real. These days only come around once or twice a decade, so savor it!

Atsu from Ghost of Yotei is coming to Astro Bot

Astro Bot has reached Super Smash Bros. status when it comes to the PlayStation IP crossovers. Looking forward to new content!

Splitgate 2 launches on June 6

Wait, that's this Friday!

First trailer for Madden NFL 26

Dare I say this looks... good?

Switch 2 Fortnite PSA: You get a free emote

Epic Games is always looking for ways to incentivise players to log into Fortnite on every platform they own. I won't knock the hustle.

The next Pokemon raid is Porygon2 and starts tomorrow

Well played, Game Freak. Well played.

Guardian Mains in Nightreign

This bird paladin is cool as hell.

Spider-Man's footdive in Marvel Tokon

I still can't believe this game is real. What a way to close the show.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Jack Quad and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Neighborhood Watch.

Source: RLJE Films

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola