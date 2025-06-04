New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Silent Hill F gets September 2025 release date

We also got to see a stretch of gameplay showing off the harrowing encounters we'll see.
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayStation
1

Konami and developer NeoBards Entertainment have been preparing the next Silent Hill game for a while, and now we know when Silent Hill f will make its way to PC and consoles. The new horror franchise entry is slated to arrive in September 2025. We also got to see plenty more gameplay today, including some of the monsters and combat we’ll encounter.

Konami and NeoBards shared new details on Silent Hill f during the PlayStation State of Play this week. There, we learned that it will be coming out on PC and consoles on September 24, 2025.

We also got a decent look at gameplay. We’ll be playing as Japanese girl Hinako as we travel through a disturbing supernatural fog in her hometown. Monsters lurk in the fog, and emotional anguish lurks in Hinako’s heart. We’ll have to fight back both to survive (though a lead pipe will help with the monsters).

With a September release date set for Silent Hill f, stay tuned to the Silent Hill f topic for more updates here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

