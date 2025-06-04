Silent Hill F gets September 2025 release date We also got to see a stretch of gameplay showing off the harrowing encounters we'll see.

Konami and developer NeoBards Entertainment have been preparing the next Silent Hill game for a while, and now we know when Silent Hill f will make its way to PC and consoles. The new horror franchise entry is slated to arrive in September 2025. We also got to see plenty more gameplay today, including some of the monsters and combat we’ll encounter.

Konami and NeoBards shared new details on Silent Hill f during the PlayStation State of Play this week. There, we learned that it will be coming out on PC and consoles on September 24, 2025.

We also got a decent look at gameplay. We’ll be playing as Japanese girl Hinako as we travel through a disturbing supernatural fog in her hometown. Monsters lurk in the fog, and emotional anguish lurks in Hinako’s heart. We’ll have to fight back both to survive (though a lead pipe will help with the monsters).

With a September release date set for Silent Hill f, stay tuned to the Silent Hill f topic for more updates here at Shacknews.