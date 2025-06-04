Astro Bot will test players with the Vicious Void Galaxy in July Five more levels are coming to Astro Bot, but don't expect a cakewalk, according to Team Asobi.

Astro Bot has been continuing to charm players with regular content since its release late last year. Team Asobi popped up for a quick greeting during Wednesday's PlayStation State of Play showcase, announcing that another five levels would be coming to the beloved platformer. Beware, though, because these stages won't be easy.

"We are delighted to announce yet more additional content landing in Astro Bot this July 10 at 6:00am PT, 2:00pm GMT, 10:00pm JST," Team Asobi Studio Head Nicolas Doucet said on PlayStation.Blog. "Indeed, 5 brand new levels will make their way into the game as part of the Vicious Void Galaxy, bringing the total number of levels in Astro Bot to a whopping 90+! As with our last update, these 5 levels will require you to pull every bit of skill together to complete so hang on to your DualSense Controller and dive in!"

These are the five stages that players can expect to see:

Twin-Frog Trouble

Suck It Up

Handhold Havoc

High Inflation

One unrevealed title

New Special Bots will also be roaming around each of these stages. Doucet is also teasing that something cool may be waiting for players who complete the Vicious Void Galaxy. With that said, keep in mind that when Astro Bot gets hard, it gets really hard. That's among the reasons we came to love it and give it multiple year-end awards here at Shacknews, including Best PS5 Game.

Look for Astro Bot's new stages to come to the game on Thursday, July 10.